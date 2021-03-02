 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths notices published Wednesday, March 3, 2021
0 entries

Deaths notices published Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Conway, Freddie D., 77, mechanic and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 1. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Harvest Time Assembly of God Church.

Mundy, Wanda Fern, 89, retired National Tank administrative assistant, died Tuesday, March 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Poarch, Henry “Harry” Harrison, Jr., 87, retired Army lieutenant colonel, died Monday, Feb. 15. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.

Schlehuber, William Duane, 79, draftsman, died Monday, March 1. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’ Southlawn Chapel.

Warshum, Michael Wayne, 58, self-employed IT, died Monday, March 1. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Hayes, Garry, 62, Operations for American Foundry vice president, died Monday, March 1. Visitation 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, and memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, both at RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Donald, 61, business owner, entrepreneur and Army and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Feb. 26. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Brown-Ferby, Lillie Bernice, 88, died Friday, Feb. 12. Memorial service 6 p.m. Wednesday at the family home. Hayhurst.

Nguyen, Gai Thi, 83, restaurant owner/operator, died Monday, March 1. Visitation 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Floral Haven Funeral Home and 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Cemetery, Muskogee.

Fort Smith, Ark.

Hargrove, Betty Lois, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Edwards Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Edwards Chapel. Burial Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Owasso

Denton, Frieda Fern, 81, banking bookkeeper, died Monday, March 1. Services pending. Mowery.

Sapulpa

Hughes, Dee, 59, certified surgical first assistant, died Friday, Feb. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Freewill Baptist Church, Barnsdall. Peters-Stumpff, Skiatook.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News