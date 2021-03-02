Deaths notices published Wednesday, March 3, 2021

TULSA
Conway, Freddie D., 77, mechanic and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 1. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Harvest Time Assembly of God Church.
Mundy, Wanda Fern, 89, retired National Tank administrative assistant, died Tuesday, March 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Poarch, Henry “Harry” Harrison, Jr., 87, retired Army lieutenant colonel, died Monday, Feb. 15. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.
Schlehuber, William Duane, 79, draftsman, died Monday, March 1. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’ Southlawn Chapel.
Warshum, Michael Wayne, 58, self-employed IT, died Monday, March 1. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hayes, Garry, 62, Operations for American Foundry vice president, died Monday, March 1. Visitation 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, and memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, both at RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Brown, Donald, 61, business owner, entrepreneur and Army and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Feb. 26. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Brown-Ferby, Lillie Bernice, 88, died Friday, Feb. 12. Memorial service 6 p.m. Wednesday at the family home. Hayhurst.
Nguyen, Gai Thi, 83, restaurant owner/operator, died Monday, March 1. Visitation 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Floral Haven Funeral Home and 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Cemetery, Muskogee.
Fort Smith, Ark.
Hargrove, Betty Lois, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Edwards Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Edwards Chapel. Burial Fort Smith National Cemetery.
Owasso
Denton, Frieda Fern, 81, banking bookkeeper, died Monday, March 1. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Hughes, Dee, 59, certified surgical first assistant, died Friday, Feb. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Freewill Baptist Church, Barnsdall. Peters-Stumpff, Skiatook.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.