 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths notices published Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
0 entries

Deaths notices published Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Chartier, Roy, 82, machinist, died Saturday, Dec. 12. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Church, Michael, 68, pizza deliverer, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Endres, Robert, 97, pediatrician and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 12. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Ernst, Charlene, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Etzkorn, Donald, 88, retired Don’s Auto Repair owner and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel, webcast at moorefuneral.com.

Le, Hoang Viet, 87, retired priest, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Vigil 6-8 p.m. Thursday, rosary 6-8 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, all at St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Meyer, Stephen Patrick, 66, computer specialist, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Searcy, Hubertina Leonarda, 75, retired letter carrier, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

Seaton, Donna Kay, 66, education custodial worker, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Sims, Mary E., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Viewing 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Buller, Johnny Roy, 90, auto parts salesman, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Sapulpa

Hill, Barbara Sue, 79, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Wilson, Mary Ellen, 82, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Monday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News