Deaths notices published Tuesday, May 18, 2021
TULSA

Anderson, Barbara E, 80, retired nurse's aide, died Monday, May 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Carpenter, Robert Don, 59, truck driver, died Saturday, May 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Devin, James Luther, 89, plant operations supervisor, died Sunday, May 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Harding, Helene Veleda (Porter), 76, mail and supply supervisor, died Tuesday, May 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Faith Temple Family Church. Jack’s.

Koelln, Kenneth A., 78, college professor and  Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, May 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Madison, Linda Jo, 77, elementary teacher, died Friday, May 14. Viewing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Massey, Michael, 71, human resources executive recruiter, died Monday, May 10. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

O’Malley, Patrick E, 89, retired heat and air installer and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Walker, Dale, 72, concrete salesman, died Saturday, May 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Davis, Billy R., 90, retired educator and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, May 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church.

Oakhurst

Nobles, James Andrew “Butch," 71, retired welder, died Saturday, May 15. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Red Fork Church of God, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Abbott, Anita Louise, 87, antiques trader, died Friday, May 14. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Lancaster, Myra Ann (Elam), 76, homemaker, died Thursday, May 13. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

McGuire, Robert “Bob,” 76, retired Helmerich & Payne accountant, died Monday, March 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

