Deaths notices published Sunday, May 8, 2021

TULSA
Choate, Richard C. “Dick,” 92, salesman, died Sunday, May 2. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home-Westwood.
Cunningham, Howard L., 79, retired jewelry dealer, died Thursday, April 29. Celebration of life livestream 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Danuwaanalihi, Cameron, 23, Marines veteran, died Tuesday, May 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Doyle, Kathryn Louise, 89, homemaker, died Thursday, May 6. Service 10:00 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Memory Chapel. Interment, Highland Cemetery in Iola, Kansas.
Garrett, Anita Ann, 52, hospitality worker, died Friday, May 7. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven’s Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Kelly, Gene Michael “Mike,” 74, administrative law judge and veteran, died May 6. Viewing 10 a.m.-6 p.m. will be held Tuesday and services 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Marchetti, Mary Alice, 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 5. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, St. John Episcopal Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
McClung, Lorene, 95, special education teacher, died Monday, May 3. Private family service. Schaudt’s.
Mullins, Claudia Fay, 78, business owner, died Friday, April 30. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday, May 17, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
O’Bryant, Kay, 83, dog handler and trainer, died Tuesday, April 27. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Ontiveros, Jimmy D., 64, general contractor, died Wednesday, May 5. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Monday and service noon Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Payne, Norma, 92, retired merchandiser for Hallmark, died May 5. Viewing 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Cemetery.
Phillips, Mildred Irene, 88, retired Wonder Bread factory baker, died Monday, May 3. Private family service. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sanchez, Jorge, 53, forklift operator, died Tuesday, May 4. Graveside service 1-2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s.
Scholtz, Diana Marie, 58, environmental programs specialist, died Wednesday, May 5. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Tate, Deloris, 93, homemaker, died Monday, May 3. Service pending. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Tuton, Charlotte Sloan, 93, died Sunday, May 2. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sturdivant II, Draper, died Tuesday, May 4th. Graveside service 1-2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s.
Urquiza, Celene Sanchez, 32, translator, died Tuesday, May 4. Graveside service 1-2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s.
Urquiza, Mercedes Sanchez, 53, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 4. Graveside service 1-2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Lucht, Ruth, 94, teacher, died Tuesday, May 4. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Bixby
Buckley, Michael H., 71, retired Army Lt. Col., died Tuesday, May 4. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Maple Park Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. Leonard-Marker.
Davis, Phyllis Irene, 77, retired Bixby Public Schools maintenance secretary, died Tuesday, May 4. Visitation 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
Newman, Carol, 74, certified nurse assistant, died Tuesday, April 27. Services pending. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Rose, Catherine, 100, antique shop owner, died Friday, April 30. Hayhurst.
Chelsea
Hanks, FayeRene, 84, died Thursday, May 6. Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Gniech, Roland, 74, engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bethany Church, Broken Arrow.
Claremore
Moseley, George Wesley, 93, crew chief for American Airlines and Coast Guard Merchant Marines veteran, died Wednesday, May 5. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at MMS-Payne Funeral Home. Burial, Wann Cemetery, Oologah.
Cleveland, Oklahoma
Wharton, Janet, 63. died Thursday, May 6. Private family services. Chapman-Black.
Glenpool
Givens, Daniel James “Jim,” 84, retired postal carrier and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Hill, Roy, 79, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
King, Larry Wayne, 73, retired dental technician and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, May 5. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Hominy
Hale, Linda Jo, 64, Hominy Public Schools teacher, died Thursday, April 29. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Russell Hull Memorial Gymnasium, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Jenks
Beckham, Dan, 68, machinist, died Saturday, May 1. Private family services. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Burt, Wava, 77, retired executive director for rape crisis and domestic violence services, died Friday, May 7. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Pickard, Donald “Pinky,” 81, general contractor and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
