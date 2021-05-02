 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths notices published Sunday, May 2, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Deaths notices published Sunday, May 2, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Andregg, Mark, 55, orthodontist, died Friday, April 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Andregg, Nathan, 20, died Friday, April 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Andregg, Shannon, 55, homemaker, died Friday, May 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Blackburn, Jack, 79, high school teacher and coach, died Monday, April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Bowles, Barbara E., 82, administrative aide, died Thursday, April 29. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Crewson, Judith DeMier, 82, financial adviser for Morgan Stanley, died Wednesday, April 28. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.

Frenier, Dolores Marie, 76, retired elementary school teacher, died Sunday, April 25. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Garrison, Stephanie S., 80, draftswoman for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, died Wednesday, April 28. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.

Hubbard, Louanna, 62, administrative assistant, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Lamb, Delores C., 85, accountant, died Tuesday, April 27. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

LeMaster, David Allen, 74, marketing director and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 27. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Lieser, Robert A., Jr., 93, retired Tulsa City-County reference librarian, died Tuesday, March 16. Service 4 p.m. Tuesday streamed via All Souls Unitarian Church website. Stanleys.

Medley, Olen Lester, 98, retired geologist and WWII Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, April 23. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Resthaven Funeral Home, Shawnee. Ninde Brookside.

Ray, Alice Tribble, 88, manicurist, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, April 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Silvestri, Bruce Jones, 63, professional driver, died Wednesday, April 7. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

Steed, Michael Alan, 63, graphic designer, died Wednesday, April 28. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Snodgrass, Bill, 92, retired General Electric Aircraft Engine Division toolmaker and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 19. Memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, Shiloh United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Stewart, William Harris, 38, Ranch Acres Wine & Spirits owner, died Thursday, March 22. Memorial service pending. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brissey, Vera, 90, homemaker, died Monday, April 26. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Monday, The Assembly.

Haseley, Paul, 75, printing plant manager, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family service. Gary Kelley Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Schrader, Ron, 85, electronic engineer for Rockwell International and Army veteran. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Stickney, Richard, 76, delivery driver and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Swank, Jimmy David, 85, manufacturing entrepreneur, died Monday, April 26. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Thomas, Velma, 93, homemaker, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Eufaula

Hedges, David, 91, The Gramaphone Shop owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family service. Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.

Hominy

Hale, Linda Jo, 64, Hominy Public Schools teacher, died Thursday, April 29. Services Pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Owasso

Buker, Phil, 88, mechanic for American Airlines and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 29, 2021. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Marr, Robert Frank, 88, retired general manager for Combustion Engineering and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, April 20. Mowery.

Peugh, Stanley Paul, 68, retired pipefitter and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville.

Sand Springs

Shipman, William Franklin “Will,” 66, retired electrician, died Thursday, April 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sand Springs Church of God.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News