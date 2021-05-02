Deaths notices published Sunday, May 2, 2021

TULSA
Andregg, Mark, 55, orthodontist, died Friday, April 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Andregg, Nathan, 20, died Friday, April 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Andregg, Shannon, 55, homemaker, died Friday, May 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Blackburn, Jack, 79, high school teacher and coach, died Monday, April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Bowles, Barbara E., 82, administrative aide, died Thursday, April 29. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Crewson, Judith DeMier, 82, financial adviser for Morgan Stanley, died Wednesday, April 28. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
Frenier, Dolores Marie, 76, retired elementary school teacher, died Sunday, April 25. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Garrison, Stephanie S., 80, draftswoman for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, died Wednesday, April 28. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hubbard, Louanna, 62, administrative assistant, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Lamb, Delores C., 85, accountant, died Tuesday, April 27. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
LeMaster, David Allen, 74, marketing director and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 27. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Lieser, Robert A., Jr., 93, retired Tulsa City-County reference librarian, died Tuesday, March 16. Service 4 p.m. Tuesday streamed via All Souls Unitarian Church website. Stanleys.
Medley, Olen Lester, 98, retired geologist and WWII Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, April 23. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Resthaven Funeral Home, Shawnee. Ninde Brookside.
Ray, Alice Tribble, 88, manicurist, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, April 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Silvestri, Bruce Jones, 63, professional driver, died Wednesday, April 7. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Steed, Michael Alan, 63, graphic designer, died Wednesday, April 28. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Snodgrass, Bill, 92, retired General Electric Aircraft Engine Division toolmaker and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 19. Memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, Shiloh United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Stewart, William Harris, 38, Ranch Acres Wine & Spirits owner, died Thursday, March 22. Memorial service pending. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brissey, Vera, 90, homemaker, died Monday, April 26. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Monday, The Assembly.
Haseley, Paul, 75, printing plant manager, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family service. Gary Kelley Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Schrader, Ron, 85, electronic engineer for Rockwell International and Army veteran. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Stickney, Richard, 76, delivery driver and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Swank, Jimmy David, 85, manufacturing entrepreneur, died Monday, April 26. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Thomas, Velma, 93, homemaker, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Eufaula
Hedges, David, 91, The Gramaphone Shop owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family service. Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hominy
Hale, Linda Jo, 64, Hominy Public Schools teacher, died Thursday, April 29. Services Pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Owasso
Buker, Phil, 88, mechanic for American Airlines and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 29, 2021. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Marr, Robert Frank, 88, retired general manager for Combustion Engineering and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, April 20. Mowery.
Peugh, Stanley Paul, 68, retired pipefitter and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville.
Sand Springs
Shipman, William Franklin “Will,” 66, retired electrician, died Thursday, April 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sand Springs Church of God.
