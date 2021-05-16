Deaths notices published Sunday, May 16, 2021

TULSA
Butler, Jimmie B., 91, retired American Airlines electronics mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside
Easley, Regina Fernon, 83, assistant to city engineer for the City of Tulsa, died Saturday, May 8. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Fluke, Eugene C., 83, retired Army colonel, died Friday, Feb. 19. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Ninde Brookside.
Massey, Michael, 71, human resource executive recruiter, died Monday, May 1. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
O’Bryant, Kay, 83, dog handler and trainer, died Tuesday, April 27. Committal 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Rust, James, 77, retired truck driver, died Wednesday, May 12. Private family services. Stanleys.
Skipper, Ned, 85, aircraft machinist, died Friday, May 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wright, Nelda Ruth, 89, Wright’s Fashion & Gifts owner, died Thursday, May 13. Viewing 1- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Pawhuska First United Methodist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Berryhill
Phillips, Cassandra Jean “Candi,” 42, former Cedar Village mobile home park assistant manager, died Wednesday, May 12. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Bixby
McElroy, James D. “Jim,” 78, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Celebration of life 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Bixby First United Methodist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Inman, Dennis, 68, retired cash management worker for Oklahoma Natural Gas, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church.
Jones, Sophia, 86, educational coordinator for American Airlines, died Sunday, April 18. No services planned. Butler-Stumpff and Dyer, Tulsa.
Walton, Rudene Anita (Rogers), 78, administrative assistant for Oklahoma State Department of Health, died Wednesday, May 12. Services 10:30 a.m. Monday, First Christian Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven.
Coweta
Potter, Isaiah, 24, Trenton Public Schools paraprofessional and educator, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God.
Jenks
Sheets, Sr., Robert Dean, 93, retired milk company manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Southern Hills United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Nashville, Tenn.
Herring, Betty Jo (Bumpus), 84, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, April 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Austin Funeral Service, Brentwood, Tenn.
Owasso
Duvall, Norma “Jean,” 85, retired Sun Oil payroll clerk, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sun City West, Arizona
Hall, Karol Jean, 87, homemaker, died Saturday, March 8. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
