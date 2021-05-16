 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths notices published Sunday, May 16, 2021
0 entries

Deaths notices published Sunday, May 16, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Butler, Jimmie B., 91, retired American Airlines electronics mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside

Easley, Regina Fernon, 83, assistant to city engineer for the City of Tulsa, died Saturday, May 8. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Fluke, Eugene C., 83, retired Army colonel, died Friday, Feb. 19. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Ninde Brookside.

Massey, Michael, 71, human resource executive recruiter, died Monday, May 1. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

O’Bryant, Kay, 83, dog handler and trainer, died Tuesday, April 27. Committal 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

Rust, James, 77, retired truck driver, died Wednesday, May 12. Private family services. Stanleys.

Skipper, Ned, 85, aircraft machinist, died Friday, May 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wright, Nelda Ruth, 89, Wright’s Fashion & Gifts owner, died Thursday, May 13. Viewing 1- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Pawhuska First United Methodist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Berryhill

Phillips, Cassandra Jean “Candi,” 42, former Cedar Village mobile home park assistant manager, died Wednesday, May 12. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Bixby

McElroy, James D. “Jim,” 78, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Celebration of life 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Bixby First United Methodist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Inman, Dennis, 68, retired cash management worker for Oklahoma Natural Gas, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church.

Jones, Sophia, 86, educational coordinator for American Airlines, died Sunday, April 18. No services planned. Butler-Stumpff and Dyer, Tulsa.

Walton, Rudene Anita (Rogers), 78, administrative assistant for Oklahoma State Department of Health, died Wednesday, May 12. Services 10:30 a.m. Monday, First Christian Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven.

Coweta

Potter, Isaiah, 24, Trenton Public Schools paraprofessional and educator, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God.

Jenks

Sheets, Sr., Robert Dean, 93, retired milk company manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Southern Hills United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Nashville, Tenn.

Herring, Betty Jo (Bumpus), 84, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, April 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Austin Funeral Service, Brentwood, Tenn.

Owasso

Duvall, Norma “Jean,” 85, retired Sun Oil payroll clerk, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sun City West, Arizona

Hall, Karol Jean, 87, homemaker, died Saturday, March 8. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News