Deaths notices published Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

TULSA
Battenfield, Jack Lee, 94, McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic and retired Church of God minster, died Friday, Jan. 1. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, with memorial service at a later date. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Clow, Danley, 90, Air Force veteran and STP sales director, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Bixby Funeral Service.
Corn, Roy Lee, 59, Amazon employee and Tulsa flea market antique dealer, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Cornell, Shane M., 79, IBM consulting marketing representative, died Friday, Jan. 1. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.
Eslinger, Margie “LoReece,” 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Howl, Richard T., 93, retired pharmaceutical representative, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Wednesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Jeffers, Linda J., 69, telemarketer, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Mass, Ruth, 93, engineering tech, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Stanleys Funeral Home, and burial Bristow City Cemetery.
McDowell, Robert W. Jr., 94, petroleum industry consultant and Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, January 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Miller, Hazel, 98, medical technician, died Monday, Dec. 28. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Chapel of Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Miller, Herman, 78, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service noon Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Memorial Chapel.
Montgomery, Linda, 69, Union Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday, De. 30. Memorial services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Morton, Patti, 73, Realtor, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church and graveside service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Patterson, Judy, 78, international credit, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Peck, Nanette N., 81, state of Oklahoma child welfare, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Reynolds, Robert Lee, 71, U.S. Postal Service mail sorter and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Rogers, Nelson V., 84, Nelson Buffeteria owner, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Webcast available 2 p.m. Thursday at www.moorefuneral.com.
Ulrich, Anita, 77, bookkeeper, died Friday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Jones, Charles Christopher “Charlie,” 48, By-Weld 2nd Generation shop supervisor, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, Okmulgee.
Broken Arrow
Hull, Margaret, 85, secretary, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Presley, Jack, 89, accountant and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Garrett Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Catoosa
Gerhard, Loyd, 89, forklift mechanic and Navy veteran. died Saturday, Dec. 19. Visitation 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, Rice Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Claremore
Tapley, Margaret, 92, retired secretary, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. MMS-Payne Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Casebolt, “Arkie” Richard, 83, electrician and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Day, Pauline, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland Cemetery. Chapman-Black.
McLearan, Ronnie, 54, oil/gas shipping and receiving, died Wednesday Dec. 30. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Rusher, Deborah (Debbie), 56, EMSA paramedic, died Monday, Dec. 28. Visitation 1-3 p.m., Jubilee Christian Center, Okmulgee, and graveside service 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Okmulgee City Cemetery. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Glenpool
Nowell, Helen Faye, 77, retired dietician, died Sunday, Dec. 27. No service planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Haskell
Lopp, Debra Diane, 67, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Oologah
Windle, Janalee, 72, retired Tedford Insurance employee, died Friday, Jan. 1. Memorial service pending. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
Owasso
Jones, Edward E. “Gene,” 88, retired Mid-Continent cement truck driver, died Monday, Dec. 28. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery. Mowery.
West, John H. Jr., 93, pest control owner, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Celebration of life service 6 p.m. Friday, Faith Fellowship Church, Collinsville. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Worley, Carl LeRoy, 87, retired Zeligson Truck Co. driver, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, First Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Durham, Wanda June, 88, real estate agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Family service at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
