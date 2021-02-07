Deaths notices published Sunday Feb. 7, 2021

TULSA
Ache, Gary “Frogg”, 71, retired Air National Guard and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Barnes, Donna Gail, 64, cashier at Arby’s, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Memory Chapel. Interment Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Caldwell, Gloria A., 85, manager for Oklahoma Natural Gas, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Private family service at All Souls Unitarian. St. Louis Cremation, St. Louis, Mo.
Carter, Leon, 80, business owner, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Celebration of life pending.
Davis, Catharin, 80, nurse, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Emery, Susan M., 63, licensed clinical social worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 3 private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Fesler, Vincent R., 57, detention officer and veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Hoge, Edna A., 100, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Kloeckler, Elizabeth, 74, insurance claims adjuster, died Friday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Najera, Delores, 82, senior controlman and oil refinery worker and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Visitation 10-5 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Cemetery.
Parman, Jo Anne, 87, retired medical secretary, died Wednesday, Feb 3. Visitation 8-5 p.m., Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Snowden, Naomi (Joy), 80, administrative assistant, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Graveside service pending. Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Berryhill
Inhofe, Jared Wayne, 41, equipment operator for Sooner Emergency Service, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Grosbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Hill Spring Church, Sand Springs.
Broken Arrow
Black, Willa Dean, 90, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Duke, Ron, 74, remodeling contractor and vending route salesman, died Thursday, Feb. 4. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Jennings, Sr., Jay, 85, business owner, died Monday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Loney, Sammie, 86, hot end specialist at Ford Glass and Navy veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Moore, Harold, 87, security officer for American Red Cross and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Interment Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Scott, Jonathan Lloyd, 86, greeter for Sam’s Club, died Friday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Coffeyville
Bennett, Mary, 69, superintendent, died Friday, Feb. 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Coweta
LaRue, Delbert Carl, 78, truck driver and Army National Guard veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. No services planned. Brown Family Funeral Home.
Glenpool
Cypert, J.D., 94, corporate sales representative for OGN and retired Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Visitation 10 a.m. and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Shawnee, Charles W., 83, chrome plater and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Feb. 5. Visitation 11 a.m. Sunday and service 9:30 a.m. Monday, both at Quapaw Tribal Longhouse, Quapaw. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Hominy
Satepauhoodle, Craig, 54, prep chef for Upper Crust, died Thursday, Feb. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Pawhuska
Smith, Connie, 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
