 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths notices published Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020
0 entries

Deaths notices published Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Appleman, Raymond, 90, electrical engineer, died Monday, Nov. 11. Private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Baldridge, Ruth B., 95, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Blaylock, Evelyn Teiko, 92, nurse, died Sunday, Dec. 6. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Golay, Beverly, 78, cosmetologist and homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 10. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.

Gray, Eugene, 93, airline mechanic and veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. Private family service.  

Gray, James Richard, 61, clinical affairs continuing education curriculum manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Holy Family Cathedral.

McGinnis, Denny, 71, commercial transport driver for Pepsi, died Sunday, Dec. 6. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Nedom, Patricia Rankin, 78, died Monday, Dec. 7. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Risenhoover, Virginia, 92, retired S&H Green Stamp store worker, died Friday, Dec. 11. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Seals, Ronald A., 88, project manager and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hargrove-Marker Funeral and Cremation Service, Jenks.

Swindell, Calvin M., 97, petroleum engineer and WWII veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Services pending.

Verdel, Thomas, 77, retired Army Corp of Engineers architect and Army and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Walters, Terry, 62, salesman, died Wednesday, Dec 9. No services planned. Schaut’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Guy, Don, 82, PSO manager died Thursday, Dec. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Davis Family Funeral Home. 

Broken Arrow

Beebe, Richard, 75, maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 7. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home.

Claremore

Tapley, Margaret, 92, secretary, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Services pending. MMS-Payne Funeral Home.

Jenks

Phillips, Harold Layton, 65, pastor, died Friday, Dec. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jenks Church.

Nowata

Worthington, Betty Lou, 83, office manager for Worthington Tax Service, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Tulsa.

Owasso

Robinson, Henry R. “Bud,” 86, Internal Revenue Service computer specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Bowers Jr., E.C., 89, retired Sheffield Steel manager and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Renfrow, Lisa, 57, photographer, died Friday, Nov. 27. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News