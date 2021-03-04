 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths notices published Friday, March 5, 2021
0 entries

Deaths notices published Friday, March 5, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Bernardine, Gail, 76, retired librarian, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, celebration of life and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, all at Schaudt's Funeral Service. 

Burton, Angela Diane, 72, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral Service. Services pending.

Carter, Robert L. “Bob,” 63, aircraft mechanic, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Cox, Duane, 73, Readers Digest fundraising sales representative, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Regency Park Church of the Nazarene.

DeWelt Gelino, Deborah Ann, 70, retired Verizon project analyst, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. No services planned.

Vaughn, James L., 87, microbiologist, died Wednesday, March 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Haskell

McDaniel, Tommy, 70, retired Veterans Affairs benefits advisor and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Oilton

Hall, Virgie “Louise,” 77, postmaster, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. 

Sand Springs

Jarnagin, Melvin Mason, 83, retired boilermaker, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News