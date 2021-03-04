Deaths notices published Friday, March 5, 2021

TULSA
Bernardine, Gail, 76, retired librarian, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, celebration of life and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, all at Schaudt's Funeral Service.
Burton, Angela Diane, 72, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral Service. Services pending.
Carter, Robert L. “Bob,” 63, aircraft mechanic, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Cox, Duane, 73, Readers Digest fundraising sales representative, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Regency Park Church of the Nazarene.
DeWelt Gelino, Deborah Ann, 70, retired Verizon project analyst, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. No services planned.
Vaughn, James L., 87, microbiologist, died Wednesday, March 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
McDaniel, Tommy, 70, retired Veterans Affairs benefits advisor and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Hall, Virgie “Louise,” 77, postmaster, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Jarnagin, Melvin Mason, 83, retired boilermaker, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
