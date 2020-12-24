Deaths notices published Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

TULSA
Darby, Kathryn Joan, 87, retired M & W Marine bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Kendall, Jr., George C., 82, hospital administrator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Levin, Norman G., 96, retired accountant and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Smith, Jr., Jerome Oak, 95, electrical engineer for PSO and Army Air Corps veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Ingberg, Jeannette Helen, 83, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Mowery Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Stites, Juanita Katherine (Jones), 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley Grosbeck Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.