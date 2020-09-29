Death notices published Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Tulsa
Bynum-Johnston, Shirley “Sam”, 75, former co-owner of TaxSearch, Inc. Tulsa, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service.
Chumley, Walter Jerome, 85, self-employed, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, funeral service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Crowder, Sue, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 27. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Grace, David L, 71, Grace Sand Co. owner and Marine veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Graveside services 2 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.
Henson, Earnest “Ray”, 72, retired general laborer and Marine veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Visitation noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Magrin, Patsy Jo, 86, retired Dillard’s sales associate, died Monday, Sept. 28, in Katy, Texas. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Moore, Bonnie, 69, program analyst, died Saturday, Sept 26. Private family service. Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service.
Remington, Jack, 90, airline mechanic and veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens - Garden of Faith.
Truelove, Alvina V, 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Wofford, Sam, 72, educator, died Monday, Sept. 28. Private family services. Moore Southlawn Chapel.
State/area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Morgan, John E. IV, 24, auto mechanic, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Anderson, Sandra Barr, 76, vocational rehab counselor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Campbell, H. Fred, 90, plant manager and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 28. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Catoosa
Hammons, Gayle, 62, beautician, died Friday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Northstar Pryor Church. Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah.
Jenks
Adams, Cleona Z., 97, retired Jenks Public Schools cafeteria worker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
