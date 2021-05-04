Death notices published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

TULSA
Blackburn, Jack, 79, high school teacher and coach, died Monday, April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
DeRoin, Norman, 90, retired self-employed draftsman and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, May 2. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Dillard, Teresa, 81, homemaker, died Saturday, May 1. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Hills Baptist Church. Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage.
Gordon, Paul W., 82, Gordon & McCurley PC partner, died Monday, May 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Jones, Edward III, 71, business owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, April 30. Wake 5 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel, and service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Friendship Church, followed by graveside service at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
McClung, Lorene, 95, special education teacher, died Monday, May 3. Private family services. Schaudt's.
Mullins, Claudia Fay, 78, business owner, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Rennick, Donna June, 60, homemaker, died Friday, April 30. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawnwood Free Will Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory.
Sturge Piland, Mary Ann, 90, architectural designer, died Sunday, April 18. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Wheatley, Richard L. Jr., 87, attorney, lobbyist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Blackburn
Robinson, Gordon N., 78, truck driver and Army veteran, died Monday, May 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Broken Arrow
Holladay, Neoma, 89, homemaker, died Sunday, May 2. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Stickney, Richard, 76, delivery driver and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Williams, Carl B., 82, Associated Builders and Contractors president and CEO, died Saturday, May 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Hominy
Cody, Mary Lou, 87, Hominy Public Schools secretary, died Monday, May 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Frazier, Patricia, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, May 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Lawton
Taylor, Margaret, 90, retired teacher, died Sunday, May 2. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mounds
Bennett, Mary Luella, 72, died Sunday, May 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Roach, Everett Jr., 96, painter and Army veteran, died Monday, May 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, Tulsa, and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Assembly of God.
Sapulpa
Headgepath, Earl Henry Jr., 81, pipefitter and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.