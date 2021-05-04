 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices published Wednesday, May 5, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Death notices published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Blackburn, Jack, 79, high school teacher and coach, died Monday, April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

DeRoin, Norman, 90, retired self-employed draftsman and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, May 2. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Dillard, Teresa, 81, homemaker, died Saturday, May 1. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Hills Baptist Church. Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage.

Gordon, Paul W., 82, Gordon & McCurley PC partner, died Monday, May 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Jones, Edward III, 71, business owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, April 30. Wake 5 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel, and service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Friendship Church, followed by graveside service at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

McClung, Lorene, 95, special education teacher, died Monday, May 3. Private family services. Schaudt's.

Mullins, Claudia Fay, 78, business owner, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Rennick, Donna June, 60, homemaker, died Friday, April 30. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawnwood Free Will Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory.

Sturge Piland, Mary Ann, 90, architectural designer, died Sunday, April 18. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Wheatley, Richard L. Jr., 87, attorney, lobbyist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Blackburn

Robinson, Gordon N., 78, truck driver and Army veteran, died Monday, May 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Broken Arrow

Holladay, Neoma, 89, homemaker, died Sunday, May 2. Graveside service 1 p.m.  Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.

Stickney, Richard, 76, delivery driver and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Williams, Carl B., 82, Associated Builders and Contractors president and CEO, died Saturday, May 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

Hominy

Cody, Mary Lou, 87, Hominy Public Schools secretary, died Monday, May 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Frazier, Patricia, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, May 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Lawton

Taylor, Margaret, 90, retired teacher, died Sunday, May 2. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Mounds

Bennett, Mary Luella, 72, died Sunday, May 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Owasso

Roach, Everett Jr., 96, painter and Army veteran, died Monday, May 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, Tulsa, and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Assembly of God.

Sapulpa

Headgepath, Earl Henry Jr., 81, pipefitter and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News