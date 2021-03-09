 Skip to main content

Death notices published Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Death notices published Wednesday, March 10, 2021

TULSA

Boudreaux, Phillip, 67, oil and gas pipefitter, died Saturday, March 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God.

Church, John, 54, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Cunningham, Donald M., 85, BancSearch Inc. president, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, Unity of Tulsa-Midtown. Schaudt's.

Dumas, Edith, 85, nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Cremation Society.

Franks, Jerry L. “J.L.” Jr., 56, attorney, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Freiberg, Charla Marie, 75, retired Bank of Oklahoma auditor, died Saturday, March 6. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Gabriel, Leamon, 91, auto body shop car rebuilder, died Friday, March 5. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Broyles, Ted, 82, retired Skiatook Police Department evidence officer and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 7. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.

Coweta

Focken, Elsie Jane, 88, retired Coney I-Lander manager, died Sunday, March 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.

Owasso

Crow, Jerry L., 83, Sheffield Steel foreman and Navy veteran, died Thursday, March 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Mann, Linda Ann, 70, oil and gas secretary, died Monday, March 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Mann, Valerie, 89, retired nurse, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Memorial service to be held in summer. Cremation Society, Tulsa.

Pawhuska

Sweeden, O.J., 85, pipeline inspector and field service technician, died Monday, March 8. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Elks Lodge. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.

Sapulpa

Boyd, Shirley, 85, telephone operator, died Friday, March 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Maramec.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

