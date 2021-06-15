Death notices published Wednesday, June 16, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Kathryn Marque, 31, real estate agent, died Sunday, June 13. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Briggs, Jason, 43, died Tuesday, June 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cook, Victoria, 73, pipeline engineer, died Thursday, June 3. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Geurin, Delores, 89, homemaker, died Monday, June 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville.
Holcomb, Donald E., 83, police officer and Air National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Jennings, Cheryl, 48, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 26. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Jones, Ruby L., 90, bakery production worker, died Sunday, June 13. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Mallon, Cheryl, 75, Social Security rehabilitation counselor, died Saturday, June 12. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Deffenbaugh, James “Jimi” Jr., 58, American Airlines mechanic, died Monday, June 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Horn, Pat, 75, retired Ford Glass Plant supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 7. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Sylvester, Vic Jr., 79, Awards Etc. owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Michael’s Anglican Church. Hayhurst.
Glenpool
Hauglund, Marilyn, 74, hairdresser, died Sunday, June 13. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, First Assembly of God, Beggs. Schaudt’s.
Hominy
Cox, Barbara, 75, died Sunday, June 13. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God, Wynona.
Jennings
Jackson, Debra, 64, died Monday, June 14. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Terlton. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Morrison, Nicki, age unavailable, died Saturday, June 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Grace Gospel Church.
Owasso
Shoun, Bobby L., 88, retired U.S. Steel general foreman and Army veteran, died Monday, June 14. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Mowery.
Tosh, Jesse James “Jim,” 86, retired Tosh Plumbing contractor and Army veteran, died Monday, June 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Terlton
Shannon, Mark P., 59, transportation manager, died Sunday, June 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
