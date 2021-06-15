 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices published Wednesday, June 16, 2021
0 entries

Death notices published Wednesday, June 16, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Anderson, Kathryn Marque, 31, real estate agent, died Sunday, June 13. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Briggs, Jason, 43, died Tuesday, June 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Cook, Victoria, 73, pipeline engineer, died Thursday, June 3. Private family services. Cremation Society.

Geurin, Delores, 89, homemaker, died Monday, June 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville.

Holcomb, Donald E., 83, police officer and Air National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Jennings, Cheryl, 48, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 26. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Jones, Ruby L., 90, bakery production worker, died Sunday, June 13. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Mallon, Cheryl, 75, Social Security rehabilitation counselor, died Saturday, June 12. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Deffenbaugh, James “Jimi” Jr., 58, American Airlines mechanic, died Monday, June 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Horn, Pat, 75, retired Ford Glass Plant supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 7. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Sylvester, Vic Jr., 79, Awards Etc. owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Michael’s Anglican Church. Hayhurst.

Glenpool

Hauglund, Marilyn, 74, hairdresser, died Sunday, June 13. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, First Assembly of God, Beggs. Schaudt’s.

Hominy

Cox, Barbara, 75, died Sunday, June 13. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God, Wynona.

Jennings

Jackson, Debra, 64, died Monday, June 14. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Terlton. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Morrison, Nicki, age unavailable, died Saturday, June 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Grace Gospel Church.

Owasso

Shoun, Bobby L., 88, retired U.S. Steel general foreman and Army veteran, died Monday, June 14. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Mowery.

Tosh, Jesse James “Jim,” 86, retired Tosh Plumbing contractor and Army veteran, died Monday, June 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Terlton

Shannon, Mark P., 59, transportation manager, died Sunday, June 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News