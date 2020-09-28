Death notices published Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Tulsa
Balch, John R., 97, Army veteran and management consultant, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Service.
Heflin, Elenia, 88, PSO electrical engineer technician, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore Southlawn Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Central Church of the Nazarene.
Henson, Earnest “Ray”, 72, retired general laborer and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Steele, Bobby Harve, 85, retired American Airlines mechanic and real estate investor, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
State/area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Gibson, Jeffery D. “Jeff”, 78, retired commercial artist and Marine Corps veteran, died Sept. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, 2356 E. 171st St. Ninde Brookside.
Broken Arrow
Heath, Charles Lee Jr., 72, veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Patterson, John Patrick, 80, Crown Auto World salesman, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.
Stewart, Edward Lee, 93, freight claims manager and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
McIntosh, Dennis “Wayne”, 64, retired maintenance worker with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Porter
Schauffler, Louise, 97, retired elementary teacher, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Porter.
Skiatook
Thomison, Fay, 76, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 28. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
Talala
Johnson, Daniel, 82, operations manager with Oil & Gas Industry and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Seldom Rest Ranch. Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.