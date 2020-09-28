 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices published Tuesday, September 29, 2020
0 entries

Death notices published Tuesday, September 29, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa

Balch, John R., 97, Army veteran and management consultant, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Service.

Heflin, Elenia, 88, PSO electrical engineer technician, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore Southlawn Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Central Church of the Nazarene. 

Henson, Earnest “Ray”, 72, retired general laborer and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Steele, Bobby Harve, 85, retired American Airlines mechanic and real estate investor, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Gibson, Jeffery D. “Jeff”, 78, retired commercial artist and Marine Corps veteran, died Sept. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, 2356 E. 171st St. Ninde Brookside.

Broken Arrow

Heath, Charles Lee Jr., 72, veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Patterson, John Patrick, 80, Crown Auto World salesman, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.

Stewart, Edward Lee, 93, freight claims manager and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

McIntosh, Dennis “Wayne”, 64, retired maintenance worker with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Porter

Schauffler, Louise, 97, retired elementary teacher, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Porter.

Skiatook

Thomison, Fay, 76, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 28. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.

Talala

Johnson, Daniel, 82, operations manager with Oil & Gas Industry and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Seldom Rest Ranch. Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News