Death notices published Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
  Updated
TULSA

Hills, Thomas Jr., “Tom,” 80, banking IT specialist, died Monday, Sept. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary.

Ingram, Deanna K., 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Lee, Jere Mark, 66, aircraft technician, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Little, Betty, 92, wholesale candy supply clerk and bookkeeper, died Monday, Sept. 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Rickerby, Eileen W., 72, event planner, died Saturday, Sept. 18. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Rake, Marcus Lee, 76, retired radiographer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Bernius, Paul IV, 46, Acosta sales merchandiser, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

Payne, Don, 88, retired PSO engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 20. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Coweta

Tuggle, Andrea Diane, 38, A&R Solutions owner and operator and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Our Finest Hour Church, Broken Arrow.

Jenks

Farthing, David James, 44, Saint Francis hospice social worker, died Monday, Sept. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Church.

Hiebert, Elbert, 90, retired financial sales, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Jennings

Hanlon, Albert, 92, retired First National Bank of Pawnee vice president, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Jennings Cemetery.

Sand Springs

Knight, Robert James, 74, retired machinist  and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Graveside service was held Wednesday. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Maxwell, Michael A., 72, inside parts sales and Marine veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville. Celebration of life Saturday, Oct. 16, Garnett, Kan.

Skiatook

Sanchez, Henry, 58, Spirit Aerosystems structure installation mechanic and veteran, died Friday, Sept. 17. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel, and memorial service Friday, Oct. 22, Grove formerly New Life Chapel, Udall, Kan.

Sperry

Kennemer, Timothy, 34, died Monday, Sept. 20. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ridge Community Church, Pea Ridge, Ark. Benton County Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

Death notices policy

