Death notices published Thursday, October 1, 2020

Tulsa
Kuykendall, Johnnie, 90, BS&B Safety Systems disc fabricator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Inman, Gerri, 63, lawyer, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m., visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home.
Moore, Bonnie, 69, program analyst, died Saturday, Sept 26. Private family service. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Steele, Bobby Harve, 85, retired American Airlines mechanic and real estate investor, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Wright, William Lewis, 92, Navy veteran and newspaper publisher, died Monday, Sept. 28. Private family service. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
State/area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Greathouse, Joe, 74, retired purchasing agent and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Viewing noon-7 p.m., visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, 260 N. 220 Road, Mounds.
Broken Arrow
Behles, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.
Patterson, John Patrick, 80, Crown Auto World salesman, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Schaudt's Tulsa.
Haskell
Mills, Samuel Downey, 94, retired loan officer, pastor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 9-10:30 a.m., service 11 a.m. Friday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Jenks
Adams, Cleona Z., 97, retired Jenks Public Schools cafeteria worker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Service 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Jenks. Ninde Brookside.
Jennings
Kinyon, Anita, 71, USDA-Stillwater manager, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Duncan Cemetery, Duncan. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Locust Grove
Harris, Paul Edward Sr., 65, heavy equipment operator and Marine veteran, died Friday, Sept. 25. Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Locust Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Burial Haner-Adair Cemetery. Locust Grove Funeral Home.
Muskogee
Christie, Thomas E. “Woody”, 76, welder, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Faith Baptist Church, Locust Grove. Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Owasso
McNeal, Jack, 85, Jorgensen Steel shipping supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, services 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Jackson, Linda Madge (Cartwright), 77, retired cook for Tulsa Boys' Home, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, Father’s House Church.
Sapulpa
Day, William Gene “Bill”, 67, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry.
Skiatook
Cheek, Frances Hunt, 97, retired administrator for Baptist Village of Owasso, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Collinsville.
