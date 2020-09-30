 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices published Thursday, October 1, 2020
0 entries

Death notices published Thursday, October 1, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa

Kuykendall, Johnnie, 90, BS&B Safety Systems disc fabricator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.

Inman, Gerri, 63, lawyer, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m., visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home. 

Moore, Bonnie, 69, program analyst, died Saturday, Sept 26. Private family service. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.

Steele, Bobby Harve, 85, retired American Airlines mechanic and real estate investor, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s Tulsa.

Wright, William Lewis, 92, Navy veteran and newspaper publisher, died Monday, Sept. 28. Private family service. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Greathouse, Joe, 74, retired purchasing agent and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Viewing noon-7 p.m., visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, 260 N. 220 Road, Mounds.

Broken Arrow

Behles, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. 

Patterson, John Patrick, 80, Crown Auto World salesman, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Schaudt's Tulsa.

Haskell

Mills, Samuel Downey, 94, retired loan officer, pastor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 9-10:30 a.m., service 11 a.m. Friday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.

Jenks

Adams, Cleona Z., 97, retired Jenks Public Schools cafeteria worker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Service 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Jenks. Ninde Brookside.

Jennings

Kinyon, Anita, 71, USDA-Stillwater manager, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Duncan Cemetery, Duncan. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Locust Grove

Harris, Paul Edward Sr., 65, heavy equipment operator and Marine veteran, died Friday, Sept. 25. Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Locust Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Burial Haner-Adair Cemetery. Locust Grove Funeral Home.

Muskogee

Christie, Thomas E. “Woody”, 76, welder, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Faith Baptist Church, Locust Grove. Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Owasso

McNeal, Jack, 85, Jorgensen Steel shipping supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, services 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

Jackson, Linda Madge (Cartwright), 77, retired cook for Tulsa Boys' Home, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, Father’s House Church.

Sapulpa

Day, William Gene “Bill”, 67, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry. 

Skiatook

Cheek, Frances Hunt, 97, retired administrator for Baptist Village of Owasso, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Collinsville.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News