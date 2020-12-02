Death notices published Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

TULSA
Beal, Larry D., 79, truck driver, died Monday, Nov. 30. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Breedlove, John A., 97, Sun Refinery chief operator and Navy veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Goss, Jerry T. Sr., 81, journeyman/lineman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 23. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Goss, Virginia “Dianne,” 79, secretary, died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Harrison, Leroy Gene, 79, DuPont manufacturer and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Graveside services 3 p.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Krotzer, Willa, 92, clerical/city service, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.
Olsen, Stephen “Steve” Jeffery, 79, architect, died Monday, Nov. 30. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Rice, Edward F. Jr., 92, retired City of Tulsa chief building inspector and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Young, Marcus R., 71, Sun Oil, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Robb, Bill, 78, Southwest Securities financial advisor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. Hayhurst.
Rogers, Richard, 75, insurance adjuster, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Stillson, Sharon, 74, media specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Wofford, Sylvia, 92, nurse aide, died Monday, Nov. 30. Viewing noon-4:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday, and service at 1 p.m. Friday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Glenpool
Williams, John Paul, 80, Grissom Elementary School teacher, died Monday, Nov. 30. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Hulbert
Carpenter, Valerie, 74, purchasing agent, died Monday, Nov. 30. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Smith, Sapulpa.
Owasso
Replogle, Rodney C., 79. teacher, coach and athletic trainer, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Cabioc, Clyde Royal, 91, retired welder and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 1. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Butler, Calvin, 82, manufacturing plant supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Trinity Church, Sand Springs. Smith.
Paullus, Frank, 79, teacher and Army Vietnam veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Westside Freewill Baptist Church. Smith.
