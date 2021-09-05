Death notices published Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

TULSA
Covington, Raymond, 88, travel agency company owner, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Visitation 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Curry, Richard Neil, 89, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Friday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Farren, Ann Herrick, 95, homemaker, died Friday, July 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Chapel. Ninde | Mosaic Memorial.
Figures, Shamika Marie, 34, customer service representative for Mazzio’s, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Monica Catholic Church. Moore’s Memory.
Gardner, Buckley, 75, police officer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Hancock, James “Jim” Henry, 88, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Private family services. Floral Haven Broken Arrow.
Landers, Mark A, 69, construction manager, died Monday, Aug. 30. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Myers, Maxine, 85, cosmetology instructor, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church. Jack’s Memory.
Shaw, Cora B., 98, retired Vernon AME Church secretary, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Jack’s
Simmons, Anita, 68, accountant for Jim Glover Automotive, died Friday, Sept. 3. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid.
Smith, Elbert Joe, 83, retail sales clerk and Air Force Vietnam War veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel, Berryville, Arkansas. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Liberty Cemetery, Dry Fork, Arkansas.
Sutton, Timothy “T.K.” Keith, 78, United States Postal Service carrier and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Church of Christ. Burial 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Tarter, Linda Jane, 73, teacher, died Friday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Todd, Larry, 75, inspector for American Airlines, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Vigil 7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Pius X Church. Inurnment, St. Therese Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, Cremation Society of Oklahoma
Workman, John Milton Rice, 63, security guard, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Cornerstone Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Gable, Peggy, 56, teacher, died Thursday, Sept. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, New Beginnings Church.
Broken Arrow
Balch, Roderick, 66, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Carroll Jr., Floyd, 74, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Fossard, John, 65, pilot for American Airlines and Air National Guard veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private live stream family service.
Frederick, Larry, 74, heavy equipment diesel mechanic and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Committal 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Hayden, Ben, 70, pharmaceutical representative for AH Robbins, died Friday, Aug. 27. Memorial service 6-8 p.m. Thursday, First Christian Church. Hayhurst.
Johnson, Scott, 58, retired X-Ray technician for Saint Francis Hospital, died Saturday, Aug. 28. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Catoosa
Whiteley, Joyce, 85, electrical contracting office manager, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Visitation 5- 8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 p.m. Wednesday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Claremore
Higeons, Karen Ann, 66, grocery personnel coordinator, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday Asbury United Methodist Church.
Cleveland, Oklahoma
Thornton, Stacy, 52, Heavy Haul truck driver, died Monday, Aug. 30. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Hominy.
Jenks
Ryel, Rhonda, 61, retired nutritionist, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Private family service, Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Owasso
Cronn, Elizabeth Ann, 67, administrative assistant, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Memorial service 6-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville Veterans Building, Collinsville. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.