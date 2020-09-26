 Skip to main content
Death notices published Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
Death notices published Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

  • Updated
TULSA

Burger, Jo Ann, 77, Albertson's bakery department head saleswoman, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fairview Cemetery, Vinita.  

Cousins, Sandra Kaye, 75, Tulsa County Bar Association executive director, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Humphrey, Arthur “Goodman” E., 83, veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

James, Basil Ray, 91, engineering salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

McConnell, Jennifer, 52, special education teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Miller, Harold, 97, retired city engineer and Army WWII veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Moore, Charlie, 98, Marine veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at  Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Murphy, Debbie, 63, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Pendergrass, Donald, 74, machinist, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Piper, Beverly Jean, 61, retired customer service administrator for Coca-Cola, died Friday, Sept. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bush, David Russell, 82, postal worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Flippo, Paul Eliot, 69, bookstore owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m.  Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. 

Villalon de Martinez, Engracia, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Church. 

Cleveland, Okla.

Pederson, Debra, 63, claims supervisor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Reach Church, Sand Springs. 

Coweta

Cooper, Wayne Paul Jr., 74, retired Sunoco Oil operator and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home. 

Durant

Black, Harold Gene, 88, industrial equipment salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Private family services. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Kellyville

Coursey, Elmer, 80, auto service manager, died Monday, Sept. 21. Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Owasso

Burton, Virginia, 78, property manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville.

Pawhuska

Moss, C. David, 65, mechanic, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Pawhuska. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.

Sapulpa

Finley, Emily L., 86, housewife, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

