Death notices published Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

TULSA
Burger, Jo Ann, 77, Albertson's bakery department head saleswoman, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fairview Cemetery, Vinita.
Cousins, Sandra Kaye, 75, Tulsa County Bar Association executive director, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Humphrey, Arthur “Goodman” E., 83, veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
James, Basil Ray, 91, engineering salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
McConnell, Jennifer, 52, special education teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Miller, Harold, 97, retired city engineer and Army WWII veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Moore, Charlie, 98, Marine veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Murphy, Debbie, 63, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Pendergrass, Donald, 74, machinist, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Piper, Beverly Jean, 61, retired customer service administrator for Coca-Cola, died Friday, Sept. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Bush, David Russell, 82, postal worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Flippo, Paul Eliot, 69, bookstore owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Villalon de Martinez, Engracia, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Pederson, Debra, 63, claims supervisor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Reach Church, Sand Springs.
Coweta
Cooper, Wayne Paul Jr., 74, retired Sunoco Oil operator and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Durant
Black, Harold Gene, 88, industrial equipment salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Private family services. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Kellyville
Coursey, Elmer, 80, auto service manager, died Monday, Sept. 21. Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Owasso
Burton, Virginia, 78, property manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville.
Pawhuska
Moss, C. David, 65, mechanic, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Pawhuska. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Sapulpa
Finley, Emily L., 86, housewife, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
