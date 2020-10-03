 Skip to main content
Death notices published Sunday, October 4, 2020
Death notices published Sunday, October 4, 2020

Tulsa

Grace, David L, 71, Grace Sand Company owner and Marines veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Fort Gibson, Okla. Ninde Brookside.

Hamer, Bud, 69, retired Tulsa Police Department dispatcher and officer, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Visitation 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service.

Loerch, P. Joan, 87, medical transcriptionist, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Lorenz, Merl Lee, 91, insurance claims manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service.

Magrin, Patsy Jo, 86, retired Dillard’s department store sales associate, died Monday, Sept. 28. Graveside service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.

Murray, Donald, 79, airplane mechanic, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Interment at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Abilene, Texas pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Owens, LaFleura, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 2. Service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Memory Chapel

Phillips, Curtis Dean, 77, died Sept. 25. Graveside services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. 

Rapp, Kelly, 58, died Friday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Taylor, Roy Lynn, 63, road construction worker, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, Adventist Fellowship Church. 

Truelove, Alvina V, 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.

Winkle, Eldora Ruth, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Zimmerman, Larry Dee, 58, security guard, died Friday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Moseley, Jody Agnes, 78, artist and homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Leonard and Marker Funeral Home. 

Broken Arrow

Bush, David Russell, 82, postal worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Broken Arrow Nazarene Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Calkins, John, 58, entrepreneur, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Private family service. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Campbell, H. Fred, 90, plant manager Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 Service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven.

Curtis, Ina Ruth, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sandusky Avenue Christian Church, Tulsa. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Gilbert, Norris Eugene, 89, geologist and Army National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Home.

Heath, Jr., Charles Lee, 72, veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Meier, Jacqueline, 88, oil industry bookkeeper, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. 

will be Tues- day, October 6, 4-6 PM. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Oc- tober 7, 12:30 PM, with a graveside service to follow at 1:30 PM in Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Walker IV, Johnnie Jack, 28, CNC programmer and machinist, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Claremore

Karleskint, Sr., Lee, 92, machinist, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

Mooney, Jack, 86, former steel service owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Private family services. MMS-Payne Funeral Home.

Coweta

Cox, Bill Junior, 86, area manager at for department of transportation, died Friday, Oct. 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Fort Supply

Kostich, Walter E., 66, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Graveside service 10 a.m., Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. 

Hominy

Howerton, Karen Marie, 64, buyer for Dollar Thrifty, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa. 

Owasso

Duncan, Mike R., 70, Optical Manufacturing manager, died Friday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Owasso First United Methodist Church. Mowery Funeral Home. 

Pawnee

Nuttle, Seth Matthew, 31, cook and Army veteran, died Friday Oct. 2. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Pawnee Nation Roundhouse. Burial in Castle Cemetery, Castle. Poteet Funeral Home. 

Goodfox, Florence Mary, 84, cook for Stillwater Public Schools and Army veteran, died Friday Oct. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m., North Indian Cemetery, Pawnee, Poteet.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

