Death notices published Sunday, May. 23, 2021

TULSA
Asbury, III, Samuel Homer, 75, veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Memorial services 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Biggins, Thelma, 75, housekeeper, died Monday, May 3. Viewing 8-5 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Bethlehem Pentecostal Church, Dallas, Texas.
Bregman, Martin L., Ph.D., 76, geophysicist and professor, died Saturday, May 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Crittenden, Sandra Ellison, 77, retired psychotherapist, died Thursday, May 6. Memorial service 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Serenity Funeral Chapel.
Devore, Don, 82, meteorologist and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, May 16. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Edmondson III, Allan Tate, 70, draftsman, died Sunday, May 16. Services pending. Smith Funeral Home, Durant.
Gilliam, Bruce, 70, minister and Marines Corps veteran, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Hays, Shirley Ann, 83, retired grant administrator at Tulsa Community College, died Sunday, March 28. Rosary 9:15 a.m. and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Johnston, Helen M., 99, office manager, died Thursday, May 20. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Lovelace, Patrick, 84, chemist and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Steed, Michael Alan, 63, freelance graphic designer, died Wednesday, April 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Wilson, Roger, 92, field mechanic, died May 21. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Coates, Stephen, 64. I.T. buyer for Helmerich & Payne, died Tuesday, May 18. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Orrell, Gloyd D. “Buck,” 77, B&J Contractors owner and Marines Corps veteran, died Monday, May 17. Memorial services 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Hennessee, Steven Wayne, 70, It’s A Small World owner, died Thursday, May 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Discovery Fellowship.
Coweta
Snelson, Gary Dwain, 74, retired Gary’s Barber Shop owner and Army veteran, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Jenks
Piearcy, Billy, 89, pastor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Memphis, Tenn.
Fletcher, Thula Lois, 96, seamstress, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, July 25, Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Norman
Ladner, Jean Ache, 91, died May 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Primrose Funeral Service Chapel.
Osage
Davis, Jesse Taylor, 89, forklift operator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma. Interment, Osage Cemetery.
Owasso
Sharpe, Florence Irene, 86, homemaker, died Monday, May 17. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Monday, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Tulsa.
Pryor
Norman, Rende Rae, 62, actress, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care.
Sand Springs
Jones, Dorothy Yvonne (Lewis), 78, retired machine operator, died Friday, May 21. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
