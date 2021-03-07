Death notices published Sunday, March 7, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Sherri Kay, 66, independent law attorney, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, Eastland Assembly of God Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service.
Bear, Michael, 69, retired United States Postal Service clerk and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Brock, Tom W., 95, salesman for International Harvester, died Thursday, March 4. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Rice Funeral Service, Claremore. Cremation Care Plus.
Church, John, 54, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Crow, Gerald, 80, retired transport driver for Sun Oil, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Cunningham, Donald M., 85, Banc Search, Inc., president, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, Unity of Tulsa Midtown. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Doty, Lorraine, 88, banking credit officer, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Flippin, Carl, 78, pipefitter and Army veteran, died Monday, March 1. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hudson, Bonnie Jean, 79, land, title and escrow company president, died Friday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Kell, Edward “Ed” Howard, 89, truck driver, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Long, Roberta Dolores, 88, homemaker, died Friday, March 5. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
McCauley, Leonard Clayton, 73, oil and field design estimator, died Monday, March 1. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, March 19, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
McManus Jr., James “Jim,” 90, retired foreman for Oil Dynamics Incorporated and Navy veteran, died Friday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Celebration of life 10 a.m Wednesday, True Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
Ponds, Arlie, 70, minister and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Reinoso, Dr. Luis Alberto, 91, medical doctor, died Saturday, March 6. Services pending. Pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Robb, Mary Catherine, 78, elementary school teacher, died Friday, March 5. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Pius X Church.
Vernon, Martha Helen, 96, teacher, died Saturday, Feb. 27. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Meekins, Tommy “Don,” 77, mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Reisinger, RJ, 35, Comgraphx die cutter, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home.
Siebold, Larry (Lawrence), 75, civil designer. Navy veteran, died Monday, March 1. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, The Assembly at Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Morrow, Norman Lewis Sr., 84. retired Jiffy Lube owner, died Thursday, March 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Vernon Cemetery.
Eufaula
Hart, Mary, 82, unit secretary for Saint Francis Hospital, died Thursday, March 4. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Kelley Memorial Chapel. Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
Owasso
Wood, Wayne, 81, Owasso Public Schools principal and Wood Manor nursing home owner, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Friendship Baptist Church. Mowery Funeral Service.
Wylie, Gregory Steven, 63, home builder, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Vinita
Lambert, Delisle, 88, homemaker, died Thursday, March 2. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
