Death notices published Sunday, June 27, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Beatrice, 93, homemaker and artist, died Sunday, June 20. Visitation 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery.
Holland, Pat, 93, accountant for University of Tulsa, died Friday, June 25. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Jones, Kenneth P., 86, minister, died Thursday, June 24. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Lawrence, Carl, 95, Tulsa World and Penn Well journalist and Marines veteran, died Friday, June 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Puckett, Oma Lee, 97, homemaker, died Thursday, June 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Methodist Church.
Sanders, Barbara, 78, registered nurse and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, June 24, 2021. Viewing noon- 6 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Sanders, Carole Lynne Eddy, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, June 24. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Family Cathedral.
Snider, Trent A., 55, restaurant manager, died Friday, June 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Stasik, Joseph “Stan,” 68, bartender, died June 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Taylor, George “Bob,” 89, pilot and Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bianco, Thelma, 81, college art professor, died Wednesday, June 23. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Clark, Justin, 45, aviation industry painter, died Monday, June 21. No services planned. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Frankenstein, Susan LaDell, 63, registered nurse for Broken Arrow Medical Center, died Friday, June 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Gordon, Mike, 79, Tulsa firefighter and Army National Guard veteran, died Friday, June 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Box Cemetery, Vian.
Tolbert, Delores A., 85, dispatcher, died Thursday, June 24. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Latter House Family Outreach Ministry, Tulsa. Burial, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Sperry. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Coweta
Hughes, Andrew David, 35, died Wednesday, June 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Kellyville
Minton, Jackie Lee, 69, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, June 18. Green Jill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Norman
Harper, Diana, 85, medical technologist, died Friday, June 25. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Havenbrook.
Owasso
Bliss, Lula B. “Lou,” 92, bookkeeper, died Friday, June 25. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Spring Lake, Texas.
Sand Springs
Spencer, Susan Ann, 65, homemaker, died Friday, June 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Branson, Richard, 55, drilling rig roughneck, died Thursday, June 24. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Beggs. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Crossroads Baptist Church, Beggs.
Terlton
Taylor, Gordon “Dale,” 74, retired draftsman, died Monday, June 21. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
