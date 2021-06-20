 Skip to main content
Death notices published Sunday, June 20, 2021
TULSA

Bevan, Mark, 59, pilot car driver, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Comer, Kevin W., 64, musician, died Wednesday, June 16. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Henderson, Michael Dale, 49, account executive for Cox Media, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Julious, Billy, 80, retired Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 14. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Greater Union Baptist Church. Interment, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Looney, Paul, 67, steelworker, died Wednesday, June 16. Private family service. Schaudt’s.

Lyons, Rufus, 79, glass operator and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Shiloh Baptist Church.

Massey, Laramie Lee, 42, died Thursday, May 20. Services pending. Serenity.

Mullins, Phyllis, 101, bookkeeper, died Friday, June 18. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Nesmith, Catherine, 98, secretary for Tulsa city services, died Wednesday, June 16. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Stasik, Jr., Joseph “Stan,” 68, bartender, died Friday, June 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Stevenson, Robert G., 73, retired Jorgenson Steel Co. vice president and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 18, 2021. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Mireles, Emilio, 82, tool and die maker, died Monday, June 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday Highland Memorial Park, Weslaco, Texas. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Claremore

Barnes, William “Bosco,” 74, retired plumbing contractor and Army veteran, died Thursday, June, 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Rice Funeral Service.

Glenpool

Hauglund, Marilyn, 74, hairdresser, died Sunday, June 13. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, Beggs First Assembly of God, Schaudt’s.

Jenks

Price, Christian Blue, 23, student, died Tuesday, June 15. Visitation 10 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at CrossRoads Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Owasso

Huskey, Roberta B., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, June 17. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy Collinsville Dolton, Collinsville.

Sand Springs

Fortner, James Marshall “Jimi,” 43, heavy equipment operator, died Wednesday, June 16. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Kelly, David Lee, 71, steel manufacturing worker, died Monday, June 14. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Cemetery. Dillon Funeral Service.

Todd, Sue, 74, homemaker, died Friday, June 18. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Monday, Mobley Grosbeck Funeral Service. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church.

Skiatook

Barlow, Joyce Lynn (Shelton), 76, died Friday, June 18. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff.

Sperry

Still, Kennith Ray “Hoppy,” 87, retired oil pipeline heavy equipment operator and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Johnson.

Terlton

Shannon, Mark P., 59, transportation manager, died Sunday, June 13. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Guts Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Smith, Phillip “Flip,” 65, lineman trainer for PSO, died Thursday, June 17. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Vian

Herlacher, Martin Frank, 62, chemical engineer, died Wednesday, June 2. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Tulsa

Vinita

Rosson, Dennis, 82, chemical engineer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, First Christian Church. Serenity, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

