Death notices published Sunday, June 20, 2021

TULSA
Bevan, Mark, 59, pilot car driver, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Comer, Kevin W., 64, musician, died Wednesday, June 16. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Henderson, Michael Dale, 49, account executive for Cox Media, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Julious, Billy, 80, retired Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 14. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Greater Union Baptist Church. Interment, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Looney, Paul, 67, steelworker, died Wednesday, June 16. Private family service. Schaudt’s.
Lyons, Rufus, 79, glass operator and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Shiloh Baptist Church.
Massey, Laramie Lee, 42, died Thursday, May 20. Services pending. Serenity.
Mullins, Phyllis, 101, bookkeeper, died Friday, June 18. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Nesmith, Catherine, 98, secretary for Tulsa city services, died Wednesday, June 16. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Stasik, Jr., Joseph “Stan,” 68, bartender, died Friday, June 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Stevenson, Robert G., 73, retired Jorgenson Steel Co. vice president and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 18, 2021. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Mireles, Emilio, 82, tool and die maker, died Monday, June 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday Highland Memorial Park, Weslaco, Texas. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Claremore
Barnes, William “Bosco,” 74, retired plumbing contractor and Army veteran, died Thursday, June, 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Glenpool
Hauglund, Marilyn, 74, hairdresser, died Sunday, June 13. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, Beggs First Assembly of God, Schaudt’s.
Jenks
Price, Christian Blue, 23, student, died Tuesday, June 15. Visitation 10 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at CrossRoads Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Owasso
Huskey, Roberta B., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, June 17. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy Collinsville Dolton, Collinsville.
Sand Springs
Fortner, James Marshall “Jimi,” 43, heavy equipment operator, died Wednesday, June 16. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Kelly, David Lee, 71, steel manufacturing worker, died Monday, June 14. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Cemetery. Dillon Funeral Service.
Todd, Sue, 74, homemaker, died Friday, June 18. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Monday, Mobley Grosbeck Funeral Service. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church.
Skiatook
Barlow, Joyce Lynn (Shelton), 76, died Friday, June 18. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff.
Sperry
Still, Kennith Ray “Hoppy,” 87, retired oil pipeline heavy equipment operator and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Johnson.
Terlton
Shannon, Mark P., 59, transportation manager, died Sunday, June 13. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Guts Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Smith, Phillip “Flip,” 65, lineman trainer for PSO, died Thursday, June 17. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Vian
Herlacher, Martin Frank, 62, chemical engineer, died Wednesday, June 2. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Tulsa
Vinita
Rosson, Dennis, 82, chemical engineer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, First Christian Church. Serenity, Tulsa.
