Death notices published Sunday, June 13 2021

Brown, Ruth Fern, 96, homemaker and Christian bookstore owner, died Friday, June 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby.
Cervantes, Albert F., 96, restaurant owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 8. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.
Davis, Elsie “Jo,” 81, executive secretary, died Saturday, June 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Duffer, Robert Eugene “Bob Duff,” 78, former journalist, U.S. Postal Service worker and Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Park Church of Christ. Serenity.
Farley, Roy, 80, contractor, builder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 8. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Bethany Church, Broken Arrow. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Lawson, Gladys L., 98, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Mattox, Anthony “Tony,” 51, machinist, died Thursday, June 10. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday (with family 6-8 p.m.) and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Oswald, Betty Lou, 89, retired assistant for University of Tulsa president, died Friday, June 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Pickel, Glenna, 96, real estate administrative assistant, died Friday, June 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Pickering III, Hugh S., 64, home appliance technician and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Sanders, Brenda, 68, receptionist, died Thursday, June 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Stewart-Lonon, Baby Eve Marie, stillborn, died Saturday, June 5. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Bixby
Adams, Bobby J., 68, home builder and entrepreneur, died Saturday, June 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Hulsey, Gladys E., 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 8. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Blackwood, Randall, 75, plant manager, died Monday, June 7. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Cline Jr., Daniel “Danny,” 64, catastrophic insurance supervisor, died Monday, June 7. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday and Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Floral Haven.
Costello, Thomas “Tom” Joseph, 90, CPA and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Veterans Phase II Pad.
Mitchell, JoAnn, 87, optometry assistant, died Thursday, June 10. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Newman, Carol Ann, 74, retired certified nurse’s aide, died Tuesday, April 27. Services pending. Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.
Sylvester Jr., Vic, 79, Awards, Etc. owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Michael’s Anglican Church. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
Lee, Charles, 77, Army veteran, died Sunday, June 6. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Owasso
Guild, Sam, 67, certified public accountant, died Thursday, June 10. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Oklahoma City. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Cook, Billy Dean, 82, retired U.S. Postal Service carrier and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 12. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
