Death notices published Sunday, Jan. 31 2021
Death notices published Sunday, Jan. 31 2021

TULSA

Dennis, Rev. Paul A., 85, minister and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Hall, Henry, 76, oil field service mechanic and Navy veteran, died Friday, Jan. 22. Private family service, Upper Camp Creek Cemetery, Muldrow. Edwards Funeral Home, Fort Smith, Arkansas. 

Huffcutt, Sharon, 81, executive assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

McComb, Beverly Ann, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 22. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Price, Jim A., 81, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Qualls, Kathy, 69, inventory analyst, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn.

Rothhammer, Bertha Lea, 93, retired real estate agent for John Bryce, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.

Walker, Patricia Ann, 69, florist, died Monday, Jan. 25. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.

Webb, Donna Gaden, 73, retired New Directions Salon owner and hairstylist, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Beggs Cemetery.

Whetstine, Gladys Bernieze, 98, retired Tulsa Public Schools educator and administrator, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Woodall, Katy, 54, medication aide, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Sanders, Wanda Mae, 95, retired housekeeper, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow

Kasar, Roderick Frank, 83, financial analyst for American Airlines and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 25. Private family service, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Miller, Lowell “Smokey” Keith, 72, veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Private family service. Floral Haven.

Coweta

Coffman, Van, 72, Van Coffman Trucking owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Brown Funeral Home.

Hominy

Balentine, Ronald, 53, pipeliner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland, Okla.

Sand Springs

Jones, Jack Allen, 82, retired Tulsa Fire Department firefighter, died Friday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Overturf, Tina, 55, airlines administrator, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Legacy Chapel Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Dillon Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Kelsey, Gerald Stuart, 84, systems analyst, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville.

Tahlequah

Morgan, Dr. Charles Thomas, 89, physician, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service pending. Green Country Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

