Death notices published Sunday, Jan. 31 2021

TULSA
Dennis, Rev. Paul A., 85, minister and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hall, Henry, 76, oil field service mechanic and Navy veteran, died Friday, Jan. 22. Private family service, Upper Camp Creek Cemetery, Muldrow. Edwards Funeral Home, Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Huffcutt, Sharon, 81, executive assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
McComb, Beverly Ann, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 22. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Price, Jim A., 81, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Qualls, Kathy, 69, inventory analyst, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn.
Rothhammer, Bertha Lea, 93, retired real estate agent for John Bryce, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Walker, Patricia Ann, 69, florist, died Monday, Jan. 25. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.
Webb, Donna Gaden, 73, retired New Directions Salon owner and hairstylist, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Beggs Cemetery.
Whetstine, Gladys Bernieze, 98, retired Tulsa Public Schools educator and administrator, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Woodall, Katy, 54, medication aide, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Sanders, Wanda Mae, 95, retired housekeeper, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Kasar, Roderick Frank, 83, financial analyst for American Airlines and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 25. Private family service, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Miller, Lowell “Smokey” Keith, 72, veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Private family service. Floral Haven.
Coweta
Coffman, Van, 72, Van Coffman Trucking owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Hominy
Balentine, Ronald, 53, pipeliner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Jones, Jack Allen, 82, retired Tulsa Fire Department firefighter, died Friday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Overturf, Tina, 55, airlines administrator, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Legacy Chapel Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Dillon Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Kelsey, Gerald Stuart, 84, systems analyst, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville.
Tahlequah
Morgan, Dr. Charles Thomas, 89, physician, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.