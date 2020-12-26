Death notices published Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020

TULSA
Bosley, Mary Ann, 104, secretary, died Thursday, Dec. 24 Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Bradley, Agnes, 85, drill press operator and housekeeper, died Friday, Nov. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Serenity Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel.
Blumenthal, Gilbert “Gil,” 42, teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Campbell, Gerald Daniel “Jake,” 81, chemical engineer, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Conant, James Bryant, 54, senior insurance analyst for Brown & Brown Insurance Company, died Friday, Dec. 18. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Ninde Brookside.
Craig, Sidney, 87, Becco construction foreman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church. Jack’s Memory.
Curtis, Avonne C. Frost, 96, died Friday, Dec. 18. Private family services. Hahn Cook Funeral, Oklahoma City.
Duke, Bernis E., 91, retired Oral Roberts University coach and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Hargrove Marker Funeral & Cremation Service, Bixby.
Kendall, Jr., George C., 82, hospital administrator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation noon-8 p.m., Monday, Moore’s Southlawn. Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
McFarland, Linda, 73, legal assistant, died Sunday, Dec. 20. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Maples, Dorothy Mae, 96, artist and metalsmith, died Monday, Dec. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Pickard, Marvin Dumont, 83, coffee salesman, died Friday, Dec. 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Singletary, John Phillip “Phil,” 80, Singletary Company owner, died Monday, Dec. 21. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Smith, Edna “Juanita,” 95, oil clerk, Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Stanleys.
Rennie, Marjorie, 91, home economics teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Spreitzer, Melvin Francis, 82, retired executive CPA, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Rosary 7 p.m., both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass, noon Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Strokey, Paul D., 74, entrepreneur and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 23. Memorial service web stream 2 p.m., Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Viddaurri, Tony, 50, roofer, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Wigger, Eileen, 95, housewife, died Monday, Dec. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Lutheran Church of Our Savior. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Wilkerson, Vicki Lynn, 72, mental health counselor, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bella Vista, Ark.
Davis, Howard “Bud” C., 90, regional vice president for Metropolitan Life, died Saturday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.
Broken Arrow
Fields, Joan, 80, referral specialist for Saint Francis Hospital Warren Clinic, died Monday, Dec. 21. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Committal, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
McHenry, Cordelia, 60, registered nurse at Saint Francis Hospital, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 6:30-9 p.m., Sunday, December and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Chelsea
Hill, Debra Coppinger, 63, poet, died Friday, Dec. 18. Service pending. DeLozier Funeral Service.
Collinsville
Blakesley, Elston David, 83, retired airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Memorial service 10 a.m., Tuesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel.
Coweta
Horton, Thelma Rea, 78, retired San Joaquin County, California office secretary, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God.
Okmulgee
Wright, Phil, 80, welding inspector, died Friday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow
Sperry
Robinson, Lawrence R. “Larry,” 84, retired Tulsa County worker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sperry Christian Church. Interment, Rest Haven Cemetery.
Tahlequah
Sadie, Parnell, 101, Tahlequah, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mallory Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stigler. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.