Death notices published Sunday, April 25, 2021

TULSA
Deetz-Pendergrass, M. Sean, 49, custom auto painter, died Saturday, April 17. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Gillich, Mike, 50, respiratory therapist, died Friday, April 16. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hurd, Carolyn, 85, teacher, died Thursday, April 22. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Yale Avenue Christian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kaufman, Betty Jo, 102, homemaker, died Thursday, April 22. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Medley, Olen Lester, 98, geologist and World War II Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, April 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Peterson, Bruce, 98, mechanical engineer for Phillips, died Friday, April 23. Visitation 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, all at Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlesville. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville.
Sowers, Barbara J., 93 retired tax preparer for H&R Block, died Wednesday, April 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Moore, Barbara, 87, medical office manager for Springer Clinic, died Friday, April 16. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Reynolds, Clyde, 90, inspector for American Airlines and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Wood, Roger “Woody,” 90, McDonnell Douglas aircraft specialist, barber and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 22. Viewing noon-4:30 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Garrett Funeral Home. Private family burial.
Coweta
Fideline, Geraldine Ann, 80, homemaker, died Friday, April 23. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Tuesday and Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Williams, Clyde Howard, 96, Postal Service clerk and World War II Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Central Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Dover, Rebecka, 41, home health care worker, died Wednesday, April 21, Visitation 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
