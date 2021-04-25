 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices published Sunday, April 25, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Death notices published Sunday, April 25, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Deetz-Pendergrass, M. Sean, 49, custom auto painter, died Saturday, April 17. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Gillich, Mike, 50, respiratory therapist, died Friday, April 16. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Hurd, Carolyn, 85, teacher, died Thursday, April 22. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Yale Avenue Christian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Kaufman, Betty Jo, 102, homemaker, died Thursday, April 22. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.

Medley, Olen Lester, 98, geologist and World War II Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, April 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Peterson, Bruce, 98, mechanical engineer for Phillips, died Friday, April 23. Visitation 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, all at Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlesville. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville.

Sowers, Barbara J., 93 retired tax preparer for H&R Block, died Wednesday, April 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Moore, Barbara, 87, medical office manager for Springer Clinic, died Friday, April 16. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Reynolds, Clyde, 90, inspector for American Airlines and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Wood, Roger “Woody,” 90, McDonnell Douglas aircraft specialist, barber and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 22. Viewing noon-4:30 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Garrett Funeral Home. Private family burial.

Coweta

Fideline, Geraldine Ann, 80, homemaker, died Friday, April 23. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Tuesday and Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.

Owasso

Williams, Clyde Howard, 96, Postal Service clerk and World War II Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Central Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Dover, Rebecka, 41, home health care worker, died Wednesday, April 21, Visitation 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News