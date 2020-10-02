 Skip to main content
Death notices published Saturday, October 3, 2020
Tulsa

McFarland, Dorothy, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Rosehill Cemetery.

Murray, Donald, 79, airplane mechanic, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Interment at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Abilene, Texas pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Owens, LaFleura, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel. 

Sanders, Richard L., 73, stock broker and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Sollars, David Marcum, 73, retired associate dean of math, science, & engineering technology at Tulsa Community College, died Saturday, Sept. 26, Celebration of life pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Calkins, John, 58, entrepreneur, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Private family memorial pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Walker IV, Johnnie Jack, 28, CNC programmer and machinist, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Woodland Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa.  Schaudt's, Tulsa.

Catoosa

Pascoe, Lee, 69, inspector for American Airlines, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, Claremore. MMS-Payne Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Fort Supply, Okla. 

Kostich, Walter E., 66, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Owasso

McNeal, Jack, 85, shipping supervisor for Jorgen Steel, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Death notices policy

