Death notices published Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

TULSA
Pickard, Marvin Dumont, 83, coffee salesman, died Friday, Dec. 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Viddaurri, Tony, 50, roofer, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Wilkerson, Vicki Lynn, 72, mental health counselor, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fields, Joan, 80, Saint Francis Hospital Warren Clinic referral specialist, died Monday, Dec. 21. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Owasso
Barros, John Wayne, 88, American Airlines crew chief and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
