Death notices published Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
TULSA

Bass, Billy G, 63. retired Tulsa County sheriff’s deputy, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Evans, Bobbie Aileen, 100, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Gallemore, Donald Hugh, 84, developer, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Hobbs, Lloyd, 93, Navy veteran, died Monday, Dec. 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel. 

Rodden, Russell Ray, 53, construction superintendent, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Todd, John Earl, 80, Sun Oil supervisor, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services pending.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gonzales, Pete, 75, Tulsa County District 3 foreman, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Claremore

Youngquist, Stuart, 79, elevator mechanic, died Monday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Rice.

Glenpool

Davis, Jane, 89, Jenks Public Schools custodian, died Thursday, Dec 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Owasso

Weathers, Evelyn Marie, 95, retired Safeway meat wrapper, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry.

Sand Springs

Hardin, Robert Leon “Bob,” 83, Sheffield Steel millwright, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Dillion Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Angus Church.

Lee, Cecil Dan, 87, automotive repairman, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mendenhall, Nancy, 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

