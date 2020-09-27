 Skip to main content
Death notices published Monday, September 28, 2020
TULSA

Atkins, Vernon Doyle Jr., 60, barber, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Service 9 a.m. Tuesday, Tribal Longhouse, Quapaw, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Isaacson, Karen, 64, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee.

McConnell, Jennifer, 52. Special Education Teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Piper, Beverly Jean, 61, retired customer service administrator for Coca-Cola, died Friday, Sept. 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Rutherford, Edward, 88, business manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.  

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Anderson, Sandra Barr, 76, vocational rehab counselor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

McIntosh, Dennis “Wayne”, 64, retired maintenance worker for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Owasso

Kunze, Dale Allen, 75, retired manager for Nordam and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Owasso Faith Lutheran Church. Mowery Funeral Home. 

Sand Springs

Smith, Robert Charles 72, aviation analyst and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Graveside service pending at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

