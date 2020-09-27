Death notices published Monday, September 28, 2020

TULSA
Atkins, Vernon Doyle Jr., 60, barber, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Service 9 a.m. Tuesday, Tribal Longhouse, Quapaw, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Isaacson, Karen, 64, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee.
McConnell, Jennifer, 52. Special Education Teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Piper, Beverly Jean, 61, retired customer service administrator for Coca-Cola, died Friday, Sept. 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Rutherford, Edward, 88, business manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Anderson, Sandra Barr, 76, vocational rehab counselor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
McIntosh, Dennis “Wayne”, 64, retired maintenance worker for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Owasso
Kunze, Dale Allen, 75, retired manager for Nordam and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Owasso Faith Lutheran Church. Mowery Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Smith, Robert Charles 72, aviation analyst and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Graveside service pending at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care.
