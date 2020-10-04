Death notices published Monday, October 5, 2020

Tulsa
Winkle, Eldora Ruth, 93. Homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 2. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
State/area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bell, Billy Joe, 89, American Airlines employee and veteran died Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow.
Catoosa
Farrar, Loyce “Randall,” 79, brick mason and veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Services pending, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sapulpa
Perkins, Barton, 79, electrician, died Friday, Oct. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Smith Funeral Home chapel, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Allen Freewill Baptist Church.
Death notices policy
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.
