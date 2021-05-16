 Skip to main content
Death notices published Monday, May 17, 2021
Death notices published Monday, May 17, 2021

  • Updated
Tulsa

Madison, Linda Jo, 77, elementary teacher, died Friday, May 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

State/areaFuneral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Berryhill

Phillips, Cassandra Jean, 42, former Haskell Cedar Village Mobile Home Park assistant manager, died Wednesday, May 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.

Broken Arrow

Wooten, Amos H. Jr., 75, salesman and security guard, died Saturday, May 15. Viewing 5-8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and 3:30 p.m. until Trisagion 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Antony Orthodox Christian Church. Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Antony.

Sperry

Kerr, David William, 71, Williams Company IT mainframe technician and Navy veteran, died Friday, May 14. Memorial service 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Skiatook Church of Christ, Skiatook. Johnson, Sperry.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

