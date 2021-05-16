Death notices published Monday, May 17, 2021

Tulsa
Madison, Linda Jo, 77, elementary teacher, died Friday, May 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
State/areaFuneral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Berryhill
Phillips, Cassandra Jean, 42, former Haskell Cedar Village Mobile Home Park assistant manager, died Wednesday, May 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.
Broken Arrow
Wooten, Amos H. Jr., 75, salesman and security guard, died Saturday, May 15. Viewing 5-8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and 3:30 p.m. until Trisagion 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Antony Orthodox Christian Church. Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Antony.
Sperry
Kerr, David William, 71, Williams Company IT mainframe technician and Navy veteran, died Friday, May 14. Memorial service 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Skiatook Church of Christ, Skiatook. Johnson, Sperry.
