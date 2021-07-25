Death notices published Monday, July 26, 2021

TULSA
Ragsdale, Charles Eugene Sr., 63, warehouse supervisor, died Thursday, July 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cosper, Glenda, 67, cowgirl, companion and caregiver, died Friday, July 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Jackson, James, 88, retired Blue Circle Cement salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 22. Graveside service 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Grand View Cemetery, Kaw City, and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Oklahoma City. Hayhurst.
Shelby, Betty, 85, interior decorator, died Sunday, July 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sequoyah Creek Church. Hayhurst.
Coweta
Foster, Carol, 62, retired, died Thursday, July 22. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Hominy
Ratliff, Dean, 81, retired welder, died Thursday. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Shipley, Anthony “Wayne,” 78, retired Shipley’s Daylight Donuts owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 25. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.