Death notices published Monday, July 26, 2021
Death notices published Monday, July 26, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Ragsdale, Charles Eugene Sr., 63, warehouse supervisor, died Thursday, July 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Cosper, Glenda, 67, cowgirl, companion and caregiver, died Friday, July 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Jackson, James, 88, retired Blue Circle Cement salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 22. Graveside service 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Grand View Cemetery, Kaw City, and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Oklahoma City. Hayhurst.

Shelby, Betty, 85, interior decorator, died Sunday, July 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sequoyah Creek Church. Hayhurst.

Coweta

Foster, Carol, 62, retired, died Thursday, July 22. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.

Hominy

Ratliff, Dean, 81, retired welder, died Thursday. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sand Springs

Shipley, Anthony “Wayne,” 78, retired Shipley’s Daylight Donuts owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 25. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

