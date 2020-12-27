 Skip to main content

Death notices published Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
TULSA

Bennett, William C., 92, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

McClain Smith, Ramona, 91, oil and gas industry CFO, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Schell, Donald Eldon, 83, Army veteran and retired iron worker, died Friday, Dec. 25. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Elm Grove Cemetery, Muskogee. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Viddaurri, Tony, 50, roofer, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Collinsville

Troglin, Delcy L., 98, retired nurse's aide, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Owasso

Brumfield, Doris Bailey, 94, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Mowery.

Hutchinson, Karen E., 59, St. John Medical Center instrument tech, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. 

Leach, Norma L., 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 1-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sperry

Robinson, Lawrence R. “Larry,” 84, retired from Tulsa County and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sperry Christian Church.

Death notices policy

