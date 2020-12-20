 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices published Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
0 entries

Death notices published Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bucklew, Harry R., 90, retired diesel mechanic for Chief Freight Lines, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Smith, Jerome Jr., 95, electrical engineer for PSO and Army Air Corps veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bogler, Connie, 97, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Drumright.

Jones, David, 81, landscape and maintenance worker for Jenks Public Schools and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Sand Springs

Bean, Bill, 88, Bean Plumbing & Electric Air owner, died Friday, Dec. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Hughart, Dorothy, 88, homemaker, died  Sunday, Dec. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Grosbeck Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Amazing Grace Holiness Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News