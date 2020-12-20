Death notices published Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

TULSA
Bucklew, Harry R., 90, retired diesel mechanic for Chief Freight Lines, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Smith, Jerome Jr., 95, electrical engineer for PSO and Army Air Corps veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bogler, Connie, 97, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Drumright.
Jones, David, 81, landscape and maintenance worker for Jenks Public Schools and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Sand Springs
Bean, Bill, 88, Bean Plumbing & Electric Air owner, died Friday, Dec. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Hughart, Dorothy, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Grosbeck Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Amazing Grace Holiness Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.