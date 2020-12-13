Death notices published Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

TULSA
Logan, Daniel D., 84, salesman for Ecolab and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Jenks
Phillips, Harold Layton, 65, pastor, died Friday, Dec. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jenks Church.
Owasso
Farley, Billy David, 86, Standard Auto Supply owner, died Friday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Services.
