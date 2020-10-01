 Skip to main content
Death notices published Friday, October 2, 2020
Death notices published Friday, October 2, 2020

  • Updated
TULSA 

Born, Robert “Bob”, 68, electronics technician for Systems Integrators LLC, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Kuykendall, Johnnie, 90, BS&B Safety Systems disc fabricator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

McFarland, Dorothy, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.

Roberts, Elenore “Snowie”, 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Sollars, David Marcum, 73, retired associate dean of math, science and engineering technology at Tulsa Community College, died Saturday, Sept. 26, Celebration of life pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Taylor, Roy Lynn, 63, road construction worker, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.

Toschik, John F., 83, retired Badger Meter Co. electronics engineer, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Ninde Brookside. 

Watson, JoNetta, 85, retired mail clerk, died Sept. 22. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff and Dyer Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Crown Hill Cemetery.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Behles, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. 

Sapulpa

Day, William Gene “Bill”, 67, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry. 

Knox, David, 58, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff and Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa.  Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

