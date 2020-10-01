Death notices published Friday, October 2, 2020

TULSA
Born, Robert “Bob”, 68, electronics technician for Systems Integrators LLC, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Kuykendall, Johnnie, 90, BS&B Safety Systems disc fabricator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
McFarland, Dorothy, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Roberts, Elenore “Snowie”, 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sollars, David Marcum, 73, retired associate dean of math, science and engineering technology at Tulsa Community College, died Saturday, Sept. 26, Celebration of life pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Taylor, Roy Lynn, 63, road construction worker, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Toschik, John F., 83, retired Badger Meter Co. electronics engineer, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Watson, JoNetta, 85, retired mail clerk, died Sept. 22. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff and Dyer Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Crown Hill Cemetery.
State/area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Behles, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Sapulpa
Day, William Gene “Bill”, 67, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry.
Knox, David, 58, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff and Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.