Death notices published Friday, Dec. 19, 2020

TULSA
Bass, Billy G, 63. retired Tulsa County sheriff's deputy, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Evans, Bobbie Aileen, 100, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Gallemore, Donald Hugh, 84, developer, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Hobbs, Lloyd, 93, Navy veteran, died Monday, Dec. 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel.
Rodden, Russell Ray, 53, construction superintendent, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Todd, John Earl, 80, Sun Oil supervisor, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services pending.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gonzales, Pete, 75, Tulsa County District 3 foreman, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Youngquist, Stuart, 79, elevator mechanic, died Monday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Rice.
Glenpool
Davis, Jane, 89, Jenks Public Schools custodian, died Thursday, Dec 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Owasso
Weathers, Evelyn Marie, 95, retired Safeway meat wrapper, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry.
Sand Springs
Hardin, Robert Leon “Bob,” 83, Sheffield Steel millwright, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Dillion Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Angus Church.
Lee, Cecil Dan, 87, automotive repairman, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mendenhall, Nancy, 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
