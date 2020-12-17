 Skip to main content

Death notices published Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
Death notices published Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

  • Updated
TULSA

Brumble, Bob D., 83, sales manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Dec. 28, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.

Ernst, Charlene, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Espinosa, S. Claudette, 83, retired C&J Electric bookkeeper, died Monday, Dec. 14. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Evans, Bobbie Aileen, 100, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Plunkett, Zachary, 35, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Minyard, Janice R., 84, accountant, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Allison, Jean, 88, secretary, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Collinsville

Buller, Johnny Roy, 90, automotive parts salesman, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Church.

Davis, James Chester “Jim,” 77, Cardinal Car Wash owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church. Collinsville Dolton.

Glenpool

Guevara, Frances Willidean, 91, retired office manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Nowata

Jones, Kenneth M., 67, boilermaker, died Monday, Dec. 7. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Green, Connie Sue (Coble) (Cypert), 68, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Harding, Robert Leon “Bob,” 83, Sheffield Steel millwright, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Dillion Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Angus Church.

Sapulpa

Pruitt, Elmer Eugene, 78, retired police officer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

