Death notices published Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

TULSA
Brumble, Bob D., 83, sales manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Dec. 28, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Ernst, Charlene, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Espinosa, S. Claudette, 83, retired C&J Electric bookkeeper, died Monday, Dec. 14. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Evans, Bobbie Aileen, 100, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Plunkett, Zachary, 35, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Minyard, Janice R., 84, accountant, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Allison, Jean, 88, secretary, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Buller, Johnny Roy, 90, automotive parts salesman, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Church.
Davis, James Chester “Jim,” 77, Cardinal Car Wash owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church. Collinsville Dolton.
Glenpool
Guevara, Frances Willidean, 91, retired office manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Nowata
Jones, Kenneth M., 67, boilermaker, died Monday, Dec. 7. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Green, Connie Sue (Coble) (Cypert), 68, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Harding, Robert Leon “Bob,” 83, Sheffield Steel millwright, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Dillion Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Angus Church.
Sapulpa
Pruitt, Elmer Eugene, 78, retired police officer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Baptist Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.