 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

De Les Dernier, Stanley H. "Pete", 90

  • 0

De Les Dernier, Stanley H. "Pete", 90. Tulsa, Senior Supervisor. Died Sunday, October 30, 2022. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, at Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert