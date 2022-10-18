 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Dayringer, Richard Lee, 88. Tulsa, Pasto

Dayringer, Richard Lee, 88. Tulsa, Pastor, Ministry. Died Thursday, October 13. Services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, at United Methodist Church in Grove, OK. Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home

