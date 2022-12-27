 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Dayer, Leo, 88. Tulsa, Retired United States Postal Service. Died Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Friday at Church of St. Mary Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

