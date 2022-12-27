Dayer, Leo, 88. Tulsa, Retired United States Postal Service. Died Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Friday at Church of St. Mary Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.