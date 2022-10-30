 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Day, Richard, 81. Tulsa, Army Veteran

Day, Richard, 81. Tulsa, Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, August 17. Interment will be held on Thursday, November 3, 1:00 p.m., at Ft. Sill National Cemetery. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

