Day, Janette, 68. Broken Arrow, Housewif

Day, Janette, 68. Broken Arrow, Housewife. Died Friday, December 9. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral service 10:00 AM, Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home

