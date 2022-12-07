 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Dawes-Culp, Hazel , 84. Jennings

Dawes-Culp, Hazel , 84. Jennings, Oklahoma , Owner Tank Truck Service . Died Saturday, December 3.. Visitation will be Tuesday at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Service will be Wednesday at Crossroads Community Church in Jennings, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

