Davy, Fredrick, 52. Coweta, Engineering

Davy, Fredrick, 52. Coweta, Engineering CAD. Died Monday, December 12. Memorial service will be 10am, Wednesday, December 28 at The Assembly, Broken Arrow.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

